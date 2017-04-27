WTOL 11 honored with 10 Emmy nominations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL 11 honored with 10 Emmy nominations

(WTOL) -

WTOL 11 is honored to have been nominated for ten Emmy Awards by the Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. 

The nominations are for the following categories:

The winners will be announced at a gala in June. See the full list of nominees here. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly