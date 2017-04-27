Toledo police search for person who stabbed homeless woman - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police search for person who stabbed homeless woman

Toledo police are searching for the person who stabbed a homeless woman early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to 22nd street near Madison in Toledo around 5 a.m. after the stabbing.

Tabitha Hodnett was resting on a front porch of a home in the area when she got into an argument with another woman. 

Hodnett was stabbed with a small knife in the right leg. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay. 

Police continue to look for the woman responsible.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

