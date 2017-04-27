Central Ave., I-475 construction moving smoothly despite inconveniences

The project on Central Avenue and I-475 is aiming to reduce the amount of traffic signals and left turn movements in the area.

"What we've done now is all of the right hand turns are free flow," said construction engineer Phil Senn. "There's no traffic signals if you're turning right anywhere; it's automatic. It's just ramps. And the only stopping is for the through movements to allow for the left turn."

Kevin Sieja, owner of Oak Feeds Company,said it's not impacting his customers, but it is posing a challenge for trucks making deliveries to his store.

"Customer wise, no problem getting in here," Sieja said. "Some of my deliveries that have 53-foot trailers, semis. They're having a hard time getting in certain times of the day."

But Senn says the inconvenience will payoff in the long run.

"The main goal is to improve safety," Senn said. "And the other thing is to improve efficiency, volume and capacity through the interchange."

While it can be easy to get frustrated with those orange barrels, Senn says it is key drivers should still always be aware of their surroundings and be patient.

Construction is expected to wrap up this fall.

