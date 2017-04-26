Missing Dundee boy found - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing Dundee boy found

A missing Dundee boy has been found safe.

Joshua Heffner from Dundee went missing earlier Wednesday. He was found Wednesday evening.

