Ministers charged with child sex crimes indicted on additional charges

The two Toledo ministers already facing child sex charges were indicted on new charges of sex trafficking of minors and child pornography.

Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, were originally arrested in early April on several charges of sex crimes against a 14-year-old victim.

Haynes was indicted Wednesday on two additional counts of sex trafficking a minor, one count of production of child pornography and one count of obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation.

Jenkins was indicted on two counts of sex trafficking a minor, one count of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child production.

Both Haynes and Jenkins are behind bars at the Lucas County Jail.

