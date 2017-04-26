Police searching for the suspect in a Craigslist robbery

Bowling Green police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday.

The victim said that he put his white 2009 Mercedes for sale on Craigslist and was contacted by a potential buyer.

The two men met up on the 1500 block of East Wooster street where the buyer asked if he could test drive the vehicle.

The victim got into the passenger seat and let the buyer drive the car.

The man drove to the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue and pointed a gun at the victim’s head.

The suspect told the victim to get out of the car, which he did.

The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The vehicle had temporary tags reading D259590 at the time of the robbery.

The suspect is described as being in his twenties and around 6’ tall.

He was wearing grey sweatpants and a beanie-style hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved