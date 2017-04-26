Michigan 13-year-old dies after track meet

An Ida, Michigan middle school student died after a track meet Tuesday night.

13 year-old Jasmin Torres had just finished running the 400 meters at a meet in Hudson, Mi.

Ida School Superintendent Richard Carsten said Torres began to feel ill and was taken to Bixby Hospital in Adrian.

She later died at the hospital.

Carsten said he doesn’t know of any medical problems that Torres might have been dealing with.

He said Torres also played volleyball and basketball for Ida Middle School.

Torres was well-known throughout the schools, as her family as a 20-year history with the school system and Torres has siblings in both elementary and high school.

"Jasmin always had a smile on her face. Within her group she was always the center of attention, walking down the hall or participating in athletics. She was well-liked and had a large friendship group," said Carsten.

According Carsten, grief counselors who are trained by the school system were on hand at school today.

