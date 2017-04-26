Large amounts of money, drugs found in search of Seneca County home

Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested one man for selling drugs on Wednesday.

The task force along with officers from the Tiffin Police Department carried out a drug-related search warrant at the home of 22-year-old Myles Jackson and 21-year-old Oscar Fuentes.

The officers found large amounts of marijuana, money, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools during the search.

Jackson was then arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

“According to agents, these individuals had quite a lucrative business in Tiffin. It’s unfortunate that some may think that marijuana is a lesser drug, however I would like to remind citizens that the last two unrelated homicides in Seneca County had a direct nexus with marijuana. From today’s seizure of nearly $10,000 and marijuana, it is clear that marijuana still has a correlation with violence and continues to plague our community,” said Chief Fred Stevens of the Tiffin Police Department.

Additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of criminal tools are pending for both Jackson and Fuentes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved