Man who walked into Toledo School of the Arts arrested

A man who walked into Toledo School for the Arts has been arrested on Wednesday.

TSA director said Erie Hobson entered the school on Tuesday without following visitor protocol.

Staff members called the police after they saw Hobson acting suspicious.

Hobson has had previous run-ins with the law and was arrested Wednesday morning on warrants out of Maumee.

Police said the TSA incident did not warrant an arrest and there are no local charges at this time.

