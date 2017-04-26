Car crashes into auto body shop

Monroe police responded to a car crashed into an auto body shop Wednesday morning.

A car traveling northbound on Telegraph Road left the roadway and drove across the parking lot of Monroe Collision Services before crashing into the building.

The driver and passenger were taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the body shop.

The crash remains under investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

