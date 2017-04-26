Police searching for suspect who robbed two banks

Toledo police are looking for a suspect that robbed two banks on Wednesday.

The male suspect first entered the Fifth Third Bank on 1308 Reynolds Road and demanded money from the tellers around 11:30 a.m.

A half an hour later he went to the Huntington Bank at 3546 West Central Avenue and showed tellers a note telling them to give him money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall male in his twenties with tattoos on his neck.

He was wearing a blue polo shirt, jeans, clear glasses and grey baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Toledo Police Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

