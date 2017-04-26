Jury selection nears completion for Abou Arab trial

Jury selection is nearing completion for the trial of Ray Abou Arab, the man accused of setting a fire that killed two Toledo firefighters in 2014.

After two and a half days, the judge and attorneys finished individually interviewing 132 potential jurors.

62 of those 132 were dismissed due to financial hardship, medical issues, and scheduling conflicts among other reasons.

The remaining jurors go through more questioning together as a group on Thursday.

The prosecution and defense need to pick a jury of 12 people, plus four alternates.

Judge Sandy Cook said that this trial will be a burden.

The jury will be taken to the scene of the fatal fire for a jury view on Thursday.

Opening statements will begin Thursday as well.

The first witness will be called on Monday.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved