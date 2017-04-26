Man arrested for robbing same Circle K two different times - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Napoleon police have arrested a man in connection with two Circle K robberies.

Police were called to the Circle K at 777 Scott Street for reports of an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

Lucas Koch, 23, entered the store with a knife and demanded money.

Koch then fled the scene with the cash from the cash register.

Members of the Henry County Sheriff’s office responded to the robbery with a K-9, who tracked Koch to his home.

Police obtained a search warrant to enter and search the home.

Clothing, money and the knife from Wednesday’s robbery were found.

Evidence from an earlier robbery of that same Circle K were also discovered in the search.

Koch is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery which is a first-degree felony.

He is currently being held at CCNO.

