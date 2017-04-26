Eric Thames hits 11th homer in Brewers' 9-1 rout of Reds - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Eric Thames hits 11th homer in Brewers' 9-1 rout of Reds

By The Associated Press
(Source: Cincinnati Enquirer) (Source: Cincinnati Enquirer)

By ANDREW GRUMAN
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eric Thames hit his major league-leading 11th home run - his eighth against Cincinnati this season - and the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Reds on Tuesday night.

In his first season with the Brewers, Thames capped a five-run sixth with a two-run drive off reliever Robert Stephenson.

Hernan Perez had a pair of RBI triples, then homered off Stephenson leading off the sixth, and Jonathan Villar had a pair of two-run singles.

Zach Davies (2-2) allowed six hits in five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA from 8.24 to 6.57. He stranded a pair of runners in three innings.

Oliver Drake pitched a hitless sixth and Tommy Milone allowed two hits over three innings, including Adam Duvall's eighth-inning homer, for his second big league save, his first since August 2015.

Scott Feldman (1-2) gave up four runs, five hits and five walks in five innings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly