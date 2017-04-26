16-year-old pleads not to get shot again in 911 call

One person has been shot in a home invasion Wednesday morning.

Police were called to 315 Majestic Drive when 16-year-old said someone broke into his home.

The teen tried to fight off the intruder but was shot in the abdomen. While calling 911, the teen could be heard asking the gunman not to shoot him.

WARNING: The context of the 911 call may be difficult for some listeners. Listen here.

"You can just hear the terror in the 16-year-old's voice thinking that this burglar was going to finish him off before he left," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of Toledo Police. "Thankfully he didn't and hopefully we'll be able to find out who this maniac is and get em behind bars."

The victim was transported to the hospital were he is recovering from surgery.

Police say the subject is a man wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, and driving a red truck or SUV.

Police are still looking for a motive for the crime. They say the investigation has just begun, but know the back door was broken in.

Police say more than one subject entered the home. The confrontation happened when the subjects tried to take a Play Station.

Police say they are still working to see if anything was taken from the scene.

"This is where the detectives are going to come in. They are going to start doing a series of interviews," Lt. Heffernan said. "Some of those have already started with the neighbors to see if anybody has seen anything. Of course we will review some of our sky cop cameras see if we can see any cars coming and going and other video that might be in the community."

Police say they will also speak with the victim once he is recovered from his injury.

Police urge anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

