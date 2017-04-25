ODOT crews to begin surfacing I-75 ramps in Hancock County

Beginning Tuesday night, ramps along I-75 between North Baltimore and Findlay will be closed overnight for road resurfacing.

While crews are laying working on the temporary lane shirt for the work on I-75's inside lanes, crews will do both on an off ramps on interchanges throughout the area.

The first ramp will be at State Route 613 near Van Buren. The work will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The next area will be at Hancock County Road 99 Wednesday night, then State Route 18 on Thursday.

Crews will resurface Eagleville Road ramps Friday night.

The work on the lane shift will begin later this week in Findlay.

