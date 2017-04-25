Swanton hoping to pass levy, tax increase in May election

The May Special Election is a week away.

Local governments are trying to get voters to the polls on May 2.

The Village of Swanton wants people to support its two ballot issues.

One is an emergency levy renewal for Swanton Local School District. It's 4.45 mills for five years.

The second is an income tax increase of .25 percent to generate more revenue for the general fund.

"It has been almost 30 years since we've had an increase,” said Rosanna Hoelzle, Village Administrator, Swanton. “We've also lost a lot of money from the state. We're very similar to a lot of the municipalities and local governments throughout the state that have lost that funding. We're looking at trying to supplement some of that lose that we've occurred over the last so that we can increase some of services that we would like to provide to our residents."

This increase would mean more money for police, fire, streets and capital improvements as well as parks and recreation.

For a villager making $50,000 a year, this would be a $10 per month increase in their income tax.

If you're unsure of whether or not you might have an issue on a special elections ballot in your area you can call your local board of elections office.



