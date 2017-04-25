Lucas County pays bill for first two phases of interactive nutrient website

Lucas County Commissioners think they are onto something that can cut the chances of toxic algal blooms. This means they're opening up the checkbook for it again.

An interactive website to identify what's getting into the Maumee River continues to grow. On Tuesday, county commissioners paid their bill on the first two phases.

The Nutrient Source Inventory went "live" in late January, showing the watershed and where phosphorus is getting into it.

Phase Two is now showing the amounts, specifically, how much is getting into the water.

County commissioners today approved the spending of $75,000 to pay for the rest of the first two phases so the interactive website can continue to evolve.

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said the public, educators, and farmers now have better understand where phosphorus is coming from and that government leaders know where to put additional resources, like monitors in the water.

“Now we can start to work on monitoring and actually modeling how to make changes and how to implement projects that can ultimately help the reduction of the algal bloom and the nutrients that are in the lake. We've all got to work together,” said Wozniak.

Moving ahead, county commissioners are evaluating how they want Phase 3 of the website to look.

You can find the interactive website here.

