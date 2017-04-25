Marathon Petroleum donates $500K for new University of Findlay College of Business

A major corporation in our area has invested a lot of money into a local university and in turn potential future employees.

Last night, Marathon Petroleum announced a donation of $500,000 towards the University of Findlay's new Center for Student Life and Business.



The $23 million facility will house both the new Student Center and College of Business.



Marathon Petroleum has been a long time partner with the university on multiple projects, including this construction.



Marathon also is a regular stop of UF student internships, but the company also employs 400 UF alumni.



The positive partnership with such a well establish and community minded corporation, has been a huge help for the university over the years.



"It's crucial. It's a vote of confidence in our programs. And it also indicates to potential students the opportunities to work with very fine corporations and internationally corporations in this relatively small city," said University of Findlay president Katherine Fell.

Construction is set to be complete this summer, but naming rights from donations are still available.

