'Race for the Cure' registration tops 650, organizers aiming for 13,000

For those affected by breast cancer, the annual Race For The Cure is a celebration of hope.

With only five months before the race, Susan G. Komen has lofty goals in mind.

At the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio offices, they are busy working on outreach programs to bring awareness to breast health for our community.

They are also busy getting competitors registered for this year's Race for the Cure. Komen says they are already ahead of schedule to meet the goal of more participants.

The foundations hopes to have 13,000 people registered between Toledo and Findlay. Currently, there are more than 650 people registered between the two events.

They are hoping those who have run the race previously will bring in more sign ups.

"The teams are so important to us because we really see this as a community event,” said Desmond Strooh of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio. “The teams help bring survivors and their families together to support this really important cause."

The big race weekend will be Saturday September 23 in Findlay and Sunday September 24 in Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.