Lawyer Kurt Young takes vacant city council seat - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lawyer Kurt Young takes vacant city council seat

By Allie Hausfeld, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Council members elected Democrat Kurt Young, a lawyer in Toledo, Tuesday at a special meeting to fill Theresa Gabriel’s vacant seat.

The at-large seat has sat vacant for the last three weeks after Gabriel went to work for the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Councilman Young says, with only an eight-month term, he wants to make an impact right away.

"We need people to serve, this council needs to have a variety of voices on it and I am happy to be one of them now,” Councilman Young said.

Young was the last one standing after, candidates for the open seat got three minutes at the podium to speak to sitting city council members.

All applicants had different reasons to run, including issues with the budget and cleaning up the streets. The group included WSPD radio host Scott Sands and Martin Luther King Kitchen For the Poor Director Harvey Savage Jr.

Once all the candidates had a chance to speak, council members took turns nominating candidates they felt fit the bill.

Council member nominated five applicants, ending with a majority vote for Kurt Young.

"I've worked with Libertarians, I've worked with Greens, I've worked with Republicans, I've worked with Independents, my job is to help people keep their rights," Councilman Young said. "And I want to be known for that for everything I do on council.".

Young was sworn in and took his seat immediately after being elected. His term will last until the end of December, but he says he plans on running for re-election.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly