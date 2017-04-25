Two local dealerships receive national award

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US (FCA US) awarded Charlie’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Grogan’s Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram with the Customer First Award for Excellence Tuesday.

Both dealerships have been recognized for leading customer sales and service experience.

They are two of 387 dealers across the nation to earn the award.

This is the second year in a row both have won.

