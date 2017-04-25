WTOL's Danielle Dwyer recognized for broadcast excellence

WTOL has been honored with an Edward R Murrow Award for Broadcast Excellence for the second year in a row.

Our very own Danielle Dwyer’s story on Janelle Noe, the UT student-athlete whose life changed forever after being burned at a party, won the regional award in the Sports Reporting category.

Danielle’s story now moves to the national Murrow competition where she’ll face 12 other regional winners.

You can see the full list of winners here.

