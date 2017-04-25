BG police warning residents of phone scam

Bowling Green police are warning residents of a recent phone scam.

Police say someone has been calling residents asking money for the Bowling Green Police Foundation.

The name Kirk Cowan will appear on the caller ID. Cowan is an employee of BGPD, but is not making these calls.

Bowling Green reassured the public it is not calling anyone to solicit money, and residents should not give out any personal information.

Police say if the scammer has contacted you to immediately call Bowling Green police at 419-352-1131.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.