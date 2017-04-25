New Ohio award will recognize military-friendly schools

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A new designation will honor Ohio schools that demonstrate commitment to helping students and families connected to the military.

State officials announced the Purple Star Award for military-friendly schools during an event Tuesday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, near Dayton.

The state says about 34,000 Ohio children have at least one parent serving in the military as active duty, reserve or Ohio National Guard members. Officials say schools can help those families address related issues, such as students having to change schools frequently and coping with the effects of a parent's deployment.

Schools applying for the two-year Purple Star designation will have to meet certain criteria . Those include providing a staff liaison for military families and having a dedicated school webpage with resources for those families.

