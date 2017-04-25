Toledo police search for stabbing suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police search for stabbing suspect

Davon Taylor (Source: Toledo Police Department) Davon Taylor (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another early Monday morning.

Terrance Oliver told police he was stabbed by Davon Taylor at a house on Park Street just after midnight.

Taylor fled the scene before police arrived.

Oliver was stabbed in the abdomen, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone who knows where Taylor is should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly