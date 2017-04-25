Late-night fire causes evacuation of Toledo Jeep plant

A late-night fire at a Chrysler Jeep plant in Toledo forced employees to evacuate Monday.

The fire started after oxygen got in the furnace inside the paint shop of Toledo Supplier Park. Burn-off from the paint created a lot of smoke, causing the evacuation.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out, and workers were allowed back inside by 12:30 a.m.

Production on the Wrangler was affected by the fire but resumed Tuesday morning.

