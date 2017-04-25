Fire forces dozens from south Toledo apartment complex - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire forces dozens from south Toledo apartment complex

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Fire forced dozens of people from a south Toledo apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Toledo Fire personnel say flames broke out at the Parkview Apartment complex on Brookview Drive, off Airport Highway around 3:30 a.m.

Four of the 40 units in the building were destroyed by the flames. Another 11 were damaged by smoke and water. 

The Toledo Fire Department puts the total damage at $550,000.

No significant injuries were reported, but some of the people evacuated were treated for smoke inhalation. 

It's not known when residents will be able to go back into their apartments. The Red Cross is helping anyone who is displaced. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Toledo Fire spokesman Sterling Rahe says it appears to be electrical in nature. 

