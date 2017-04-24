Superintendent who resigned amid inappropriate behavior accusations running for WLS school board

A former Washington school superintendent, who resigned amid numerous controversies, is trying to get back involved with the district.

Patrick Hickey held a campaign event Monday night for his run for one of the three seats up for grabs on the Washington Local School Board.

Hickey resigned from his superintendent position after accusations of inappropriate behavior in December of 2015.

He says he would like to see change on the board with more new faces.

"I'm going to speak to the positive issues," Hickey said. "What I'm going to bring to the table."

Hickey says he will not talk about the controversies leading to his resignation, and he does not think they will be a distraction.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.