Mike DeWine offers opinions on Trump administration, opioid epidemic

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says Congress may be to blame for slowing the president's agenda. But he still hopes that will change.

DeWine, who spent 12 years in the US Senate, says partisan bickering is preventing Congress from addressing major issues in American communities.

Governor John Kasich told CBS this weekend there is a more divided political system than ever, and division is hurting the country.

Attorney General DeWine says his years in Congress taught him both parties need to work together to make progress.

"I've always been a results oriented guy,” DeWine said. “If you see a problem, let's go figure out how to fix it. And I think that's what the American people expect. I think they're tired of partisan bickering. They're tired of politics as usual, and they want us to just go fix the problems."

One of those problems is opioid addiction.

"I think more people will die this year than did last year," DeWine said.

He thinks the answers start with local communities, not just state and federal programs.

"I can't tell you how many people I've told about the Sheriff's [DART] program here in Lucas County," DeWine said. "So that's the kind of thing we need to do. We need to share ideas. And I think we make good progress when we do that. "

DeWine is expected to run for governor in 2018.

