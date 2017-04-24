911 services restored in Williams County - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

911 services restored in Williams County

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Williams County 911 services are back up and running Tuesday. 

On Monday night, the line was experiencing intermittent issues. By 4 a.m. Tuesday, service had not been restored. 

Officials gave the official word of restoration around 8:30 a.m.

