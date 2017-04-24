Ohio State Highway Patrol releases 2016 statistics

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released statistics on how many cases they have investigated in 2016.

Since 2012, OHSP investigated more than 51,000 cases with 2016 having almost 11,000 cases alone.

Cuyahoga and Franklin counties had the most cases investigated. Lucas County was a distant third with 384 cases.

Those cases led to more than 18,000 arrests. Again, 2016 led the way with 4,601 arrests made.

Last year was also an efficient year when it comes to drug enforcement.

Troopers seized about 167.5 pounds of heroin, which is 315 percent more than in 2015, despite that year having more heroin cases. Of the cases involving heroin, 25 of them included the seizure of one or more pounds of heroin.

Troopers reached a five-year high when it came to enforcing opiate pills. There were 1,232 cases involving opiate pills. Troopers seized nearly 65,000 pills.

There were also more cases involving marijuana in 2016 than in 2015. There were just under 1,000 cases of marijuana with Lucas and Wood counties being among the top 5 counties. While the number of cases was lower than in 2012 and 2014, the amount of marijuana seized was a five-year high with more than 3,600 pounds seized.

Read the full report here.

