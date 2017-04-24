Mercy Health announces new $56.3 million facility in Perrysburg

Mercy Health has plans to build a $50 million facility in Perrysburg.

The facility will house a hospital, surgery center and medical offices.

“Mercy Health’s mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus to improve the health of our communities compels us to think in a different way,” said Dr. Imran Andrabi, president and CEO, Mercy Health – Toledo. “We will meet patients and families where they live and work by creating accessible points of care for convenient, comprehensive healthcare services, delivered in efficient, flexible facilities designed around patient care.”

Mercy Health hopes the $56.3 million facility will offer high quality care at low cost to residents of Perrysburg and the surrounding areas. It will be connected to the Mercy Health cancer center in Perrysburg.

“With the rise in consumerism combined with advancements in technology and a primary care focused care model, we’re changing how and where healthcare is provided in this community,” Dr. Andrabi added.

The hospital will have 28 impatient beds for those needing two to three nights of treatment. There are 18 beds under construction on the third floor of the cancer center in Perrysburg. They will be open in 2018.

Before this Mercy Health campus in Perrysburg, healthcare options were limited.

Perrysburg Mayor Mike Olmstead says this greatly helps the community.

"Something that is of world class care, but yet something that is a few blocks from your house it goes a long way to helping people through some of the most difficult times in their lives”, said Olmstead.

The new facility will bring 177 jobs to the community.

"Drilling down in to the day to life of the community and participating in various ways outside of healthcare itself. And, again, I think it goes to show the commitment that the Mercy system has to the city of Perrysburg”, says Olmstead.

The 101,000-square foot facility will begin construction this summer. Mercy Health expects the facility to open in Spring 2019.

