Bowling Green police still looking for resolution in cold case

Almost four years have passed since the Bowling Green State University art professor Dawn Glanz was found murdered in her bathroom, but police are not giving up on solving this cold case.

"There was no signs of forced entry, no signs of sexual assault, no signs of burglary, robbery anything of that sort”, said Bowling Green Police Division Sergeant Scott Kleiber.

Sergeant Kleiber has been the primary investigator on the case since that tragic day when Glanz's body was found by her husband on May 9, 2013. It wasn't until six months later that the death was ruled a homicide.

Kleiber says tips have d ropped off and this is considered a cold case.

"We don't have any further leads that we are working," said Sgt. Kleiber. "We are encouraging the public to give us any information they have."

A $10,000 reward is on the table from the Wood County Crime Stopper for any information leading to prosecution.

Sgt. Kleiber says this crime is not typical, especially in Bowling Green. They normally have leads or suspects to work with. But that does not mean they have lost sight of the reason they want to solve this case.

"Closure for the family of course. That's always our concern. And the community wants to know that the case has been resolved, and that's what we ultimately work toward every single time we have one of these situations,” Sgt. Kleiber said.

Sgt. Kleiber is still passing out signs with Glanz's picture on them, encouraging anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stopper at 419-352-0077.

