New Campbell's Soup warehouse will create new jobs

A major company already established in the area will soon begin a large construction project.

The project will create 160 new jobs in the process.

Tall Timbers West, Findlay's second industrial park, now has its second confirmed tenant as Campbell's soup plans to build a new warehouse facility there.

The 750,000 square foot warehouse will employ 160 workers for DHL, which will be operating the facility for Campbell's.

The facility will feature more automation to quickly fill grocery store orders.

It will also be the site that will ship out personal online orders.

"How the marketplace is buying the groceries, it needs to be more customizable for the future. So they wanted to give some adaptiveness to their customers, and chose Findlay to do that." said Tim Mayle, director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

With the approval by the Findlay City Planning Commission, the new industrial park is beginning to fill up.

This means the strategy of Findlay and Hancock County becoming a great logistical choice for new business is becoming a reality.

"We're happy about it. We're glad to have shovel ready sites for companies like Campbell's to invest in. And Campbell's is the type of company that you want here." said Mayor Lydia Mihalik.

Construction will begin this June and is expected to be completed next year.

