Ohio Homeland Security provides new tool to keep Glass City Marathon runners safe

Runners are resting up after the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon on Sunday. They were able to focus on their pace, instead of their safety.

There was a new tool used this year to give runners and spectators another level of security.

A beautiful Sunday and a crowded field of marathon runners is exactly what competitors and race organizers want. And at the starting and finish lines, there were Toledo Police Sky Cop cameras looking for trouble.

“It's very special,” said race director Clint McCormick. “This might be their first marathon or their first half marathon or first race or some commemorative moment. So it's all about the athlete. We don't need to bore them with the details of keeping them safe.”

But those are very important details, and for the first time, a SkyWatch Tower from the Ohio Department of Homeland Security came to the marathon. It was placed on the University of Toledo campus near the finish line. It provided sweeping views of the end of the course.

Ever since the deadly Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, security at high profile races has been increased. If something was about to happen at UT, the SkyWatch could have seen it and prevented it.

“So this particular one was in Lot 6 where we see a lot of congestion, mostly for the after party. But at the elevation, it certainly can see the span of the university,” McCormick said.

The race director wants to have the homeland security camera in place again for next year's marathon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.