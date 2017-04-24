Detroit Avenue construction close to completion - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Detroit Avenue construction close to completion

By Ida Tedesco, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

If you travel along Detroit Avenue, you’re probably wondering when the construction is going to be over.

Construction of a bridge over I-75 has been causing lane closures on Detroit Avenue for the past two months.

However, the end is near.

“The Detroit Avenue land closure, hopefully, we’ll be pulling there in the next few weeks, but we’ll have additional C local roads and closures coming up,” said Eric Laeng, project engineer for I-75.

As inconvenient as lane closures may be, safety is key in this area.

Obeying the speed limits, leaving plenty of space in between the driver in front of you, and staying off your phone are a few ways to ensure not only your safety, but the safety of construction workers as well.

“We try our best to maintain traffic so it’s not a headache. But obviously to do some of the work there’s only so much space out there, so we’ve got to make do with what we have,” said Laeng.

Construction is a never-ending cycle.

As soon as construction on Detroit ends, another project begins shortly after.

