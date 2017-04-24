Think Fast: What to do in 5 emergency situations

This time last year Byron Clark was in need of a heart transplant. Just a couple months after he appeared on the Green chair with WTOL last April, he got the call he was praying for.

President Donald Trump's 100th day in office is just a few days away. So how is he stacking up when it comes to his campaign promises?

Severe weather can cause fear, tension and anxiety for many people throughout their lives. For most, it is rational. But for some, it’s an overwhelming feeling - a phobia of severe weather.

Severe Weather Phobias: When the fear of storms becomes much more

The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.

Faces of Heroin: Clyde man nearly dies from what he thought was heroin

Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.

Monday - Home Invasion

An intruder is in your home. Run, Hide, or attack? How to react in the seconds that can mean life or death. Hear one woman’s chilling experience with strangers in her home and what she wants to warn you.

Tuesday - Tire Blowout

It’s one of the leading causes of injury accidents. If your blows out on the highway, know what three life-saving actions you need to make in the first 30 seconds.

Wednesday - Missing Child

A missing child. It's one of your biggest fears as a parent. Chances are, you've lost sight of your child at least once, and you know that sinking feeling. Hear the number one myth that could end up keeping you from ever seeing your child again.

Thursday - Choking

Suddenly you or someone around you is choking. Acting Fast could save your life or another.. See the four things you need to know when those minutes count.

Friday - ATM Robbery

Toledo police say it happens more often than you think. Find out the most important thing to know if you're getting robbed at an ATM Machine.

Don't miss the full "Think Fast" series with Kristi Leigh starting Monday, May 1 on WTOL 11.

