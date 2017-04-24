Missing 13-year-old girl returns home safe - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing 13-year-old girl returns home safe

Olivia Terry (Source: Facebook) Olivia Terry (Source: Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday night returned home safely. 

Olivia Terry left her home Sunday night. Police say she returned home safely Monday night. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly