Money Talks News: What not to buy used

There are many things you should consider buying used like cars, books and clothes. You can save 50 percent or more by buying something used.

But now matter how much you crave that discount, there are things you need to buy new.

Two of the most important purchases you will make as a new parent should be one of those. When you buy a crib or a car seat used, you never know what you are buying. And with so many crib recalls, it is hard to know if you are buying something safes.

Helmets are another item that are best when they are bought new. They could have damage that is not immediately visible and could fall short of protecting your head.

Laptops are one purchase that should almost always be bought new. Think of all the bad way you may have abused your laptops in the past, whether it was dropping it or if you once spilled coffee on it. And if you are going to blow the money to fix it, you're better off buying a new one. The same logic also applies to video cameras.

If you're in the market for a mattress, buy new for one simple purpose: you don't know where it's been.

Shoes is another item you should avoid because they have been conformed to someone else's foot, which can be a pain for you.

For more information on what to buy new or used, head to the Money Talks News website and search for "Buy Used."

