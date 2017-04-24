Toledo teacher accused of sexual misconduct in court Tuesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo teacher accused of sexual misconduct in court Tuesday

TOLEDO, OH

A teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor will be in court Tuesday.

Kyle McKinch admitted to having sex with a student while he was a math teacher at Springfield High School.

He was also fired from Central Catholic High School after the school learned about the incident at Springfield.

McKinch could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

