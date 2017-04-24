Toledo woman wins contest to sing with Brandi Carlile - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman wins contest to sing with Brandi Carlile

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman is not letting cancer stop her from achieving her dreams.

When doctors discovered that her stage 4 Lymphoma was never in remission like they thought, Kelly Kish decided she was going to put her heart and soul into winning a contest to sing on stage with popular artists Brandi Carlile.

Kish’s dream is now a reality.

She submitted a video to Carlile as part of Carlile’s “Cover Stories Contest”. Kish sang a cover of Carlile’s song “Shadow On The Wall”. Out of all the contestants, she won.

Carlile posted on her Facebook page announcing that Kish was the winner.

Kish said Carlile’s music helped her get through some of the toughest times.

