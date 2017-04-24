Authorities: Truck driver held after 2 die in Michigan crash

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say the driver of a semitrailer has been jailed following a crash involving several vehicles that killed two men and critically injured a woman in southeastern Michigan.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. highway 23 in Livingston County's Green Oak Township. Police identified them as a 51-year-old from Milford and a 52-year-old from Davison. The critically injured woman was identified as a 25-year-old from Milford.

Police say the 62-year-old truck driver wasn't hurt. He was being held at the Livingston County Jail pending possible charges.

A preliminary investigation found the truck driver failed to stop as he approached other vehicles in a construction area, hitting several vehicles. The highway was closed for about seven hours after the crash. The crash is under investigation by police and sheriff's officials.

