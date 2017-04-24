Police investigating Toledo carry out robbery

Toledo police are investigating a robbery at a carry out Sunday night.

The suspect entered In and Out Mart on 2007 West Sylvania and demanded all the money.

The suspect took out a handgun which he laid on the counter while making his demands.

The suspect took about $60 from the carry out and fled.

The incident remains under investigation.

