Police looking for Family Dollar robber

Toledo police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Toledo Family Dollar Friday night.

A male suspect entered the 1135 West Sylvania store and approached the cashier.

The suspect lifted up his shirt to show the cashier the handgun he has in his waistband.

The suspected demanded all the money in the register.

He then fled the scene after stealing the money.

