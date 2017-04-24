One arrested in BG bar stabbing

Bowling Green police responded to a stabbing at a bar Sunday night.

The victim was stabbed at Tubby’s Bar on 139 North Main Street by 21-year-old Arrian McCorkle.

The victim claims he was stabbed in the abdomen by McCorkle while on the dance floor.

McCorkle fled the scene before officers arrived, but was arrested shortly after at his home in Bowling Green.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he underwent surgery.

McCorkle is charged with felonious assault and is being held at the Wood County Justice Center.

