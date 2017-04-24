Former UT football player arrested

A former University of Toledo football player was arrested Sunday night.

Springfield High School grad Eric Page was arrested at 4900 Dorr Street for attempting to start a fight in a parking lot.

Page was yelling and arguing with two patrons of the business before trying to fight them. Page also cursed at police when they arrived and refused to leave.

The owner had also tried to remove Page earlier in the night.

Page was an All-MAC receiver and punt-kick returner. He left UT a year early for the NFL as one of the top wide receivers in university history, but tore his knee and was unable to play.

Page is charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply with police

