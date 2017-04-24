Police investigating gas station shooting

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that injured one man overnight.

Jeremy Fisher was at the Valero gas station at Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Monday when he was shot by an unknown man.

The suspect was dressed in all black.

The bullet grazed Fisher who sustained injuries that are not life threatening.

