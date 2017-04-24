UT selected for national project on sexual assault prevention

The University of Toledo has been selected for a national leadership project for student-athletes and coaches focused on sexual assault prevention.

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded UT about $10,000 for training and curriculum to participate in the Healthy Masculinity Campus Athletics Project. UT is one of only 14 colleges and universities across the country chosen for the program.

UT was chosen for the initiative through the Office on Violence Against Women to engage male college athletes, coaches and athletic administrators as influential leaders in the prevention of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking on college campuses and their surrounding communities.

"Designed for student-athlete well fair,” said Athletic Director Mike O’Brien. “We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior if it would occur. So, we are really pleased that were chosen to take part in it."

“This is a great opportunity to further enhance our training and resources for our student-athletes so they can play a strong leading role in fostering a healthy, safe campus.” said Mike O’Brien, UT vice president and athletic director. “UT Athletics continues to support sexual assault education and prevention. We work with UT’s Title IX Office and Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness to train our coaches, staff and student athletes on an ongoing basis. We are very excited about this collaboration and what the new grant means for our student-athletes and entire University.”

UT will send three representatives to a three-day training program at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. in July. The representatives will be chosen from the UT Athletics Department and the UT Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness.

These three people will learn how to prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking on campus.

“Colleges athletes are coaches across the country are uniquely positioned to play a key role in creating a safer campus climate,” said Dr, Kasey Tucker-Gail, associate professor of criminal justice and director of the UT Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness. “They can use their visibility to promote healthy relationships and advocate against sexual violence.”

When they come back from the training in July, they will have the task of implementing ways to educate members of the athletic department on ways to stop sexual assault.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.