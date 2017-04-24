Police chase ends in crash overnight

One person was arrested after a police chase in north Toledo overnight.

Police say it all started around 2 a.m., when police say Marquis Brent, 19, ran a stop sign. Brent then refused to pull over for the police and led police on a chase.

The pursuit ended when Brent collided with a curb and crashed into a fence on Peck Street near Cherry.

Police arrested the Brent and said the green 2009 Chevy Malibu he was driving was stolen.

Brent obtained the vehicle from someone reportedly around 14 years old, who asked Brent to drop off the vehicle to a nearby street.

Brent is being charged with failure to comply with police and receiving stolen property.

